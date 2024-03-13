Menu
Infrastructure

FG reaches agreement with AEDC, IBEDC on power supply improvement

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The Federal Government held discussions on Tuesday with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to address issues related to power supply in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under their jurisdiction.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, convened the meeting following concerns over the declining power supply in the regions served by the utilities. He emphasized the need for cooperation between the government and the DisCos to achieve improvements in the power sector.

Chief Adelabu stressed the importance of collaboration and commitment from the operators, highlighting that merely investing money in the sector isn’t sufficient to yield immediate results. He emphasized the significance of the operators’ passion and dedication to effecting positive change beyond financial considerations.

Ag. Managing Director of AEDC, Mr. Victor Ojelabi, and IBEDC Managing Director, Kingsley Achife, addressed the challenges faced by their respective companies during discussions with the Minister. These challenges included inadequate load allocation and vandalism.

Both executives expressed gratitude to the Minister for facilitating an open and constructive dialogue to address the challenges. They acknowledged the need for partnership with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to resolve issues and improve power distribution.

Ojelabi highlighted the low supply from the grid as a significant challenge faced by AEDC, emphasizing the impact on the company’s ability to meet customer demands. He provided statistics illustrating the decline in power allocation, which has affected their operations and service delivery to customers.

In conclusion, the DisCos committed to working closely with TCN and the government to address the identified challenges and improve power supply in the affected regions. They set a timeline of three to six months to implement measures aimed at enhancing service delivery and meeting customer expectations.

