FG probes 107 private varsities over fake degrees

Federal Government Calls for Public Input as Probe into Private Universities Commences

In response to an investigative report uncovering certificate racketeering in neighbouring countries, the Federal Government has initiated a probe into private universities established within the last 15 years. The investigation aims to assess various aspects, including facilities, management structure, funding, and staff composition.

According to reports, over 107 private universities have been established during this period. The Inter-Ministerial Investigative Committee on Degree Certificate Milling, set up by the government, will scrutinize the universities to ensure compliance with standards.

In an advertorial published in The PUNCH newspaper, the committee solicited memoranda from the public to gather information that will aid in making appropriate recommendations. The probe is conducted independently of the periodic accreditation exercise by the National Universities Commission.

The investigation was prompted by an exposé by a Daily Nigerian journalist, Umar Audu, who detailed obtaining a degree within six weeks from Benin Republic, highlighting concerns about degree mills. In response, the government announced plans to scrutinize private universities.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, announced the launch of the Inter-Ministerial Committee to investigate fake degrees and degree mills. The committee aims to review procedures for accreditation, identify erring officials, and strengthen the system of recognition and quality assurance.

The committee’s mandate includes examining the recognition and accreditation of foreign universities, identifying unapproved foreign institutions, and recommending measures to prevent future occurrences. Additionally, it will review processes for granting provisional licenses to new universities by the National Universities Commission.