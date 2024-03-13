Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

FG Begins Distribution of 42,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains in Northwestern States

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

On Wednesday, the Federal Government confirmed the initiation of the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains in the Northwestern States’ seven focal points. Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, made this revelation during a briefing with State House correspondents following the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kyari refrained from providing specific details about the grain distribution due to security concerns. He mentioned that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is collaborating with the office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and other national security agencies to address the risks associated with the vandalization of food warehouses nationwide.

“We are distributing to State capitals in the first instance as you all are aware the risk involved in the vandalisation of foodstuff so we are working with the office of the National Security Adviser and other national security agencies,” Kyari stated.

Although Kyari did not delve into the security aspect of the distribution, he confirmed that the distribution had commenced in the Northwestern states from seven points.

The Federal Government had announced the commencement of the grain distribution across the country on March 1, 2024, as part of its efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Prince drags Adeleke to court over new monarch’s appointment
Next article
I stand with Ningi, Bauchi gov declares support for suspended lawmaker
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Pension Fund Assets Surge by N1.17 Trillion in January 2024, Reaching N19.53 Trillion”

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
In January 2024, the total pension fund assets surged...

I stand with Ningi, Bauchi gov declares support for suspended lawmaker

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed full support...

Prince drags Adeleke to court over new monarch’s appointment

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has...

Anambra SUBEB chair denies involvement in N6.7bn contract scam

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) Chairman Denies...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Pension Fund Assets Surge by N1.17 Trillion in January 2024, Reaching N19.53 Trillion”

Pension & Retirement 0
In January 2024, the total pension fund assets surged...

I stand with Ningi, Bauchi gov declares support for suspended lawmaker

North East 0
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has expressed full support...

Prince drags Adeleke to court over new monarch’s appointment

South West 0
Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading