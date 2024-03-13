FG Begins Distribution of 42,000 Metric Tonnes of Grains in Northwestern States

On Wednesday, the Federal Government confirmed the initiation of the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains in the Northwestern States’ seven focal points. Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, made this revelation during a briefing with State House correspondents following the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kyari refrained from providing specific details about the grain distribution due to security concerns. He mentioned that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is collaborating with the office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and other national security agencies to address the risks associated with the vandalization of food warehouses nationwide.

“We are distributing to State capitals in the first instance as you all are aware the risk involved in the vandalisation of foodstuff so we are working with the office of the National Security Adviser and other national security agencies,” Kyari stated.

Although Kyari did not delve into the security aspect of the distribution, he confirmed that the distribution had commenced in the Northwestern states from seven points.

The Federal Government had announced the commencement of the grain distribution across the country on March 1, 2024, as part of its efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians.