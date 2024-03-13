Menu
Infrastructure

FEC Approves N757 Billion Augmentation for Obajana-Benin Road Dualisation

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) granted approval on Wednesday for an augmentation of N757 billion for the dualisation project of the 489km Obajana-Benin Road.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, clarified that the recent increase in cement prices is attributed to the escalating cost of production, not the government’s concrete road policy. These details, among others, were revealed by Senator Umahi during a briefing with State House correspondents following the FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

