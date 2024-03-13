Menu
FCT Police discloses reason behind fire outbreak in Wuse market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The FCT Police command has revealed the reason behind the fire outbreak in the Wuse market on Tuesday, March 12.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said preliminary investigation revealed that one Ibrahim Yahaya ‘27 years’ was apprehended by operatives of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Task Force and was taken before a mobile court which sits every Tuesday in Wuse Market, and he was convicted.

Adeh stated that the suspect alongside others were being conveyed to the prison, when he reportedly jumped from the vehicle and took to his heels in an attempt to escape.

Two armed corrections personnel who were in the vehicle went after him and in the process, shot him. The said Ibrahim Yahaya was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors on ground confirmed him dead.

‘’The development led some irate mobs who witnessed the situation set ablaze eight (8) vehicles and ten (10) shops in the environ. The whole fire situation erupted uproar from residents but was brought under control by combined effort of Federal fire service and other security agencies present.

While normalcy has since been restored, and investigation still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth Igweh psc, mni, enjoins residents to peacefully go about their lawful businesses without fear. He also enjoins residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
