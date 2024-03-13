EFCC Declares Vetifly’s CEO Okoh, COO Odumodu Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the CEO, Emmanuel Wisdom Okoh, and COO, Angel Odumodu of Vetifly Global Inc. wanted in connection to alleged Conspiracy, Stealing, and Obtaining Money by False Pretense. The agency displayed their photographs in a public notice on Wednesday.

Okoh, 37, and Odumodu, 36, were last known to be at Plot 6, ELM Street, Osbourne Forshore Estate, Phase 2, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Vetifly Global Inc. claims to offer helicopter ride services, private jet charter, luxury pickups, and direct flights to bespoke locations.