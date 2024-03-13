Convict shot dead for attempting to escape detention in Abuja

March 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 27-year-old convict, Ibrahim Yahaya, has been shot dead in Abuja by men of the Correctional Service after he allegedly jumped down from the vehicle conveying him to prison in a bid to escape.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, the convict, who was arrested by the operatives of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, Task Force, was tried and convicted by a Mobile Court sitting in Wuse Market.

“The convict, alongside others, was being conveyed to the prison, when he reportedly jumped from the vehicle and took to his heels in an attempt to escape.

“Two armed corrections personnel, who were in the vehicle, went after him and in the process, shot him.

“The convict was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors on ground confirmed him dead,” she said.

The FCT PPRO said that the development led some irate mobs who witnessed the situation to set ablaze, eight vehicles and 10 shops in the environ.

Adeh said the situation generated uproar from residents but was brought under control by combined effort of the Federal Fire Service and other security agencies.

She added that normalcy had been restored in the area while investigation into the incident had commenced.

She said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Mr Benneth Igweh, had enjoined residents to peacefully go about their lawful businesses without fear.