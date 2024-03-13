Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

CBN board: Tinubu writes Senate, replaces Eke with Onwudiwe as South East nominee

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation for Ruby Onwudiwe as CBN Board Member

President Bola Tinubu has submitted a letter to the Senate, requesting the screening and subsequent confirmation of Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, announced this on Wednesday, revealing that Onwudiwe is nominated to replace Orum Kalu Eke from Abia State, who declined the nomination due to his commitments at the World Bank and other financial institutions.

Last month, the Senate disclosed that Urum Kalu Eke, a nominee for the CBN Board of Directors from Abia State, declined the appointment by President Tinubu. The Senate confirmed four other nominees but did not clear Eke because he did not appear for the screening.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, & Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, informed the Senate that Eke’s absence led to the committee’s decision not to clear him. Four other nominees who attended the screening were confirmed.

Former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, revealed that Eke declined the appointment due to his consultancy roles with the World Bank and other international financial institutions, citing potential conflicts of interest.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

