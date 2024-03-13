Binance Restricts 281 Nigerian Accounts Over Money Laundering Concerns

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, disclosed that it restricted 281 Nigerian accounts in 2022 over money laundering concerns and collaborated with the Nigerian government to combat illicit activities. This was revealed in a statement published on its website. Binance ceased naira-to-dollar exchange services recently following disagreements with Nigerian authorities regarding forex rate manipulation accusations.

The exchange conducted comprehensive law enforcement training sessions in Nigeria, with over 30 investigators attending each full-day session. They shared insights into digital asset exchanges and presented case studies involving Nigerian suspects. Binance’s financial crime compliance teams processed 626 information requests related to Nigeria between June 2020 and February 2024, aiding authorities in combating various crimes.

In August 2023, Binance held a three-hour online workshop for 70 EFCC officials to interpret its operational responses and provide assistance. They restricted 281 Nigerian accounts in January 2022 due to money laundering concerns. Binance recognizes Nigeria’s flourishing fintech ecosystem and aims to foster its growth by collaborating with regulators and law enforcement. They emphasize the importance of partnering with top-tier entities to accelerate fintech adoption and express eagerness to continue supporting Nigeria’s fintech evolution.