Cases & Trials

Anambra SUBEB chair denies involvement in N6.7bn contract scam

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) Chairman Denies Involvement in Alleged N6.7 Billion Contract Scam

Associate Prof. Vera Nwadinobi, the Chairman of Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), has refuted any connection to an alleged N6.7 billion UBEC contract scam currently under investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Social media platforms have been abuzz with reports of the alleged scam, purportedly involving the misappropriation of procurement funds designated for UBEC projects in Anambra for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

When contacted for a response, Nwadinobi dismissed the accusations as “false and fabricated,” attributing them to detractors resistant to the transformative changes underway in Anambra.

The reports allege that the funds were unlawfully distributed among the ASUBEB chairman, in collaboration with certain government officials and their associates.

Investigations suggest that the UBEC contracts during the period were awarded to entities that did not participate in ASUBEB’s technical bidding process.

A source within ASUBEB confirmed that officials implicated in the purported scam have been summoned by the ICPC to clarify their involvement.

The ASUBEB Executive Chairman and other officials are reported to have been called in for questioning by the ICPC, prompting upheaval within the organization.

The reports further indicate that a new Procurement head was brought in, who signed contract award letters for projects he did not supervise or participate in the procurement process.

Documents from ASUBEB revealed that several companies were awarded contracts without participating in the bidding process, while others that failed the bidding process were also granted contracts.

In response to inquiries, Nwadinobi dismissed the claims as fabrications, suggesting they were concocted to undermine the governor’s efforts to improve Anambra and combat corruption.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, declined to provide details of the investigation, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry.

