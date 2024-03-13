Menu
Anambra State Govt to Penalize SASA Operatives for Alleged Brutality

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Anambra State government has pledged to take action against the Special Anambra Anti-Touting Squad (SASA) members who allegedly mistreated Wilfred Ezike, also known as Mgbilimgba, in Onitsha. A viral video showed the task force using a pestle to strike Ezike’s legs and joints, while questioning him about a fee purportedly collected by his brother at Niger Street, Onitsha.

Chikodi Anarah, the state Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, expressed regret over the incident and assured that the erring SASA operatives would be held accountable. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the law and condemned any form of brutality, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating touting while upholding human rights.

