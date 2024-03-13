Alleged N4b fraud: How Willie Obiano laundered Anambra State’s Security votes, by EFCC

EFCC Details Alleged N4bn Laundering Scheme by Ex-Anambra Governor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has provided insights into how former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano purportedly laundered approximately N4 billion from the state’s security votes account, using state officials.

In a counter affidavit filed in response to a motion by Obiano challenging the competency of a money laundering charge brought against him, the EFCC revealed that it was nearing the completion of its investigation into Obiano’s tenure from 2014 to 2022, particularly regarding the disbursement of security votes.

Obiano, who was arraigned on January 24, is contesting both the jurisdiction of the court to try the charge and the competence of the allegations.

The prosecution alleges that between March 2014 and March 2022, Obiano indirectly diverted funds from Anambra State Government’s security vote account for purposes unrelated to state security issues.

According to the EFCC’s counter affidavit, investigations showed that Obiano allegedly employed various state government officials, including his Principal Private Secretary, Willie Nwokoye, and others, to launder funds for his benefit.

The EFCC pointed out instances detailed in the charges where funds from the state’s security vote were transferred to non-financial institutions and individual accounts, converted into United States dollars, and handed over to Obiano by his Chief Protocol Officer/Deputy Chief of Staff, Uzuegbuna Okoagbue, purportedly for “strategic security engagements” without supporting evidence.

The commission also refuted Obiano’s argument that he cannot be held accountable for the actions of Anambra officials, asserting that as governor, he should have taken action against those who withdrew funds without authorization.

At the court hearing, Obiano’s lawyer prayed for the reliefs sought by his client, while the EFCC’s counsel urged the court to dismiss the motion, arguing that security votes could be investigated and misappropriated funds accounted for like any other funds.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the case until April 18 for ruling.