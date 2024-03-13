Menu
Akpabio’s comment on N30bn to Govs misconstrued, says spokesman 

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said his statement that governors recently got N30 billion from the Federal Government to cushion the effects of hardship was misconstrued.

Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) had said the amount Akpabio claimed was incorrect.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his spokesman, Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said he held the governors in high esteem.

The statement reads: “In considering the well-intended motive of urging state governments to collaborate with the Federal Government of President Bola Tinubu to facilitate strategic interventions to mitigate the prevailing economic situation in the country remains the underpinning motivation in the comment.

“The President of the Senate is not oblivious to the fact that State governments are functional partners in all the efforts of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu and are also valuable stakeholders in the various legislative engagements of the legislature in creating the nexus between the legislature and the people.”

“The President of the Senate has always demonstrated commitment to team building and shall not do less in the circumstance.

“He, therefore, urges the sub-national governments not to be distracted by any misunderstanding of the context and true meaning of the statement.

“The President of the Senate recognizes and appreciates the current efforts of the governors at ameliorating the adverse effects of the current inclement socio-economic environment and therefore invites more hands on the plow to complement the renewed hope agenda.”

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

