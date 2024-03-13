Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Aiyedatiwa wasn’t anointed Akeredolu’s successor, says late gov’s aide

By: The Editor

Date:

Amidst controversy surrounding the alleged anointing of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State as the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s successor, his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, has refuted claims that Aiyedatiwa was anointed by the late governor.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Olatunde urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to refrain from exploiting the name of the deceased governor for political gain, stating that both Akeredolu’s family and his staunch supporters across the state vehemently oppose Aiyedatiwa’s deceptive tactics.

He clarified that the late Governor Akeredolu did not express any desire for Aiyedatiwa to succeed him and that their relationship had become strained and distant until Akeredolu’s passing. Despite attending to official matters in Akure, Akeredolu intentionally kept Aiyedatiwa, his deputy governor at the time, away from him in Ibadan.

Olatunde highlighted Akeredolu’s disappointment with certain behaviors displayed by Aiyedatiwa during his health challenges, which ultimately led to his passing. He cautioned Aiyedatiwa to cease his deceptive tactics and focus on his campaign, emphasizing that Akeredolu’s loyal followers, including members of his family, do not support Aiyedatiwa’s aspiration to clinch the party ticket.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Government Postpones Launch Of Nigerian Students Loans Indefinitely
Next article
Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe Clarifies N500 Million Allocation for Projects, Not Personal Use
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN board: Tinubu writes Senate, replaces Eke with Onwudiwe as South East nominee

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation for Ruby Onwudiwe as CBN...

JUST IN: Miyetti Allah members stage protest in Abuja, demand president’s release

Naija247news Naija247news -
Members of the ‘Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore’, on Wednesday,...

Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe Clarifies N500 Million Allocation for Projects, Not Personal Use

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
In an interview on Arise Television, Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe,...

Tinubu Government Postpones Launch Of Nigerian Students Loans Indefinitely

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The launch of the Nigerian Students Loan Scheme, initiated...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN board: Tinubu writes Senate, replaces Eke with Onwudiwe as South East nominee

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation for Ruby Onwudiwe as CBN...

JUST IN: Miyetti Allah members stage protest in Abuja, demand president’s release

Regions 0
Members of the ‘Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore’, on Wednesday,...

Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe Clarifies N500 Million Allocation for Projects, Not Personal Use

North Central 0
In an interview on Arise Television, Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading