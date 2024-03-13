Aiyedatiwa wasn’t anointed Akeredolu’s successor, says late gov’s aide

Amidst controversy surrounding the alleged anointing of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State as the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s successor, his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, has refuted claims that Aiyedatiwa was anointed by the late governor.

Olatunde urged Governor Aiyedatiwa to refrain from exploiting the name of the deceased governor for political gain, stating that both Akeredolu’s family and his staunch supporters across the state vehemently oppose Aiyedatiwa’s deceptive tactics.

He clarified that the late Governor Akeredolu did not express any desire for Aiyedatiwa to succeed him and that their relationship had become strained and distant until Akeredolu’s passing. Despite attending to official matters in Akure, Akeredolu intentionally kept Aiyedatiwa, his deputy governor at the time, away from him in Ibadan.

Olatunde highlighted Akeredolu’s disappointment with certain behaviors displayed by Aiyedatiwa during his health challenges, which ultimately led to his passing. He cautioned Aiyedatiwa to cease his deceptive tactics and focus on his campaign, emphasizing that Akeredolu’s loyal followers, including members of his family, do not support Aiyedatiwa’s aspiration to clinch the party ticket.