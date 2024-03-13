Airtel Africa Considers IPO for Airtel Money, Eyeing $4 Billion Valuation

A Bloomberg report suggests that Airtel Africa Plc is considering an IPO for its mobile money unit, Airtel Money, potentially valuing it at $4 billion. Discussions with advisors are underway for the listing, with potential stock exchange options including those in the United Arab Emirates, London, and other European markets.

The final decision rests with Airtel Africa, with details such as timing and valuation still being debated. This follows investments from TPG and Mastercard in 2021, valuing Airtel Money at $2.65 billion.