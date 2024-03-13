Menu
Banks & Finance

Aig-Imoukhuede Returns to Access Holdings as Chairman After 10-Year Hiatus

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Access Holdings Plc (the Holdco) has announced the return of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its Non-Executive Chairman, following the untimely passing of the previous Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe.

According to a press release signed by Mr. Sunday Ekwochi, the company secretary, Aig-Imoukhuede will replace Abubakar Jimoh, the former Chairman of the HoldCo, who will remain on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership skills, having previously served as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank from 2002 to 2013. During his tenure, Access Bank experienced significant growth and established itself as a trusted financial institution in Nigeria and beyond.

His return to Access Holdings reflects the Board’s commitment to building upon the strong foundation established with Dr. Wigwe. As Non-Executive Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede will collaborate with the Board to oversee strategy and provide guidance to the executive management team.

In his statement, Aig-Imoukhuede expressed his excitement about returning to active service and his determination to deliver outstanding value to stakeholders. The Access Group family eagerly anticipates his leadership, confident that his expertise and commitment will usher in a new chapter of impact and sustainable success.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
