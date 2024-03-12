“We’re Skitmakers”: Yul Edochie Reportedly Denies Marriage to Judy Austin

March 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The legal counsel to May Edochie, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie, Emeka Ugwuonye, says that the actor has denied being married to actress Judy Austin and that their contents in movies and the skits they make are being interpreted to mean they are married.

In a statement released on his Facebook page, Ugwuonye said the ongoing divorce case between May and Yul at the FCT High Court, Abuja, slated for a hearing on 5 March, faced an unexpected setback as the court session did not proceed, a circumstance Yul and Judy claimed credit for.

Detailing the developments in the case, May’s lawyer highlighted what he considered to be the defense strategy employed by Yul and Judy. He said they denied being married and insisted that their relationship lacked any legal statutory recognition, claiming to be skitmakers.

He said May’s initial petition highlighted an alleged traditional marriage ceremony between Yul and Judy on 24 April 2022 in Anambra State. Ugwuonye said Yul and Judy in their responses before the court, denied the traditional marriage ceremony mentioned in May’s petition, insisting that it was a fabricated story.

According to May’s lawyer, the accused pair plan to argue that their social media contents, including videos and posts, are part of their skitmaking endeavour,

Read his statement below

‘’STOP CALLING YUL AND JUDY HUSBAND AND WIFE: THEY ARE ONLY SKITMAKERS (OF BABIES).

DPA Family Law Clinic

If you want to know how Yul Edochie and Judy Austin plan to defend themselves in court, you have to look closely at the response they filed in court. Their strategy is clear and straightforward. They plan to tell the court that everything they do on social media, all those videos, and all those posts are just SKITS. They want to compare themselves with Oga Sabinus and call everything skits.

Now, look at the exact words of Yul:

“That since the news of the birth of Star in June 2021, Gistlover as anegative blog that thrive in fake and manipulated information for financial gains has been negatively exploiting every movie or skit featuring the (me and Judy) and generating social media traffic for financial benefits therefrom.”

Did you see where he called it skits between him and Judy? But they are forgetting that their skits have produced two children and are about to get the third one. Their skits produced Star and his sister. Real skitmakers like Oga Sabinus don’t produce babies from their skits. But if it was all skits, why hire Sarah Martins to falsely accuse May? Is that part of the skits, too? Sarah doesn’t think so. She already told the world it was a cold-blooded and vicious attack against an innocent woman in order to steal her husband.

Now, carefully read the main allegation and how Yul and Judy responded to the allegation. They denied themselves as husband and wife. They called it all skits. And they blamed it on Gistlover, the evil genius. OK, read:

———–

MAY: Petition (10)xviii.

The Respondent (Yul) left Lagos for Enugu the following day, 21st ofApril, 2022, a Thursday and on Sunday, the 24h of April, 2022, the Petitioner found out again on social media (Gistlover Blog) that the Respondent was performing traditional marriage rites with the Party Cited (Judy) in her home town in Anambra State as at when the information was posted. (The Petitioner shall rely on thesaid publication at the trial of this suit.

YUL’S RESPONSE:

The Respondent (Yul) categorically denies paragraph 10 (xviii) of the petition and states that the said Gistlover blog publication was false and fuelled by gistlover’s enterprise in fake news and chaos. That since the news of the birth of the Respondent’s child with the Co-Respondent in June 2021, Gistlover as anegative blog that thrive in fake and manipulated information for financial gains has been negatively exploiting every movie or skit featuring the Respondent & Co-Respondent and generating social media traffic for financial benefits therefrom. The Respondent hereby puts the Petitioner to the strictest proofthereof.

JUDY’S RESPONSE:

9.The Co-Respondent (Judy) categorically denies paragraph 10 (xviii) &(xix) of the petition and states that the said Gistlover blog publication was false and fuelled by gistlover’s enterprise in fake news and chaos. There was no traditional marriage ceremony between the Respondent and the Co-Respondent (Yul and Judy) on the 24th day of April 2022 or any other date whatsoever. The Co-Respondent hereby puts the Petitioner to the strictest proof thereof.”(www.naija247news.com).