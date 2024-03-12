Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

US Delegation, Led by General Langley, Visits Niger Amid Political Turmoil

By: Naija247news

Date:

A delegation of top United States officials, including General Michael Langley, the commander of US Africa Command, visited Niger on Tuesday to engage with the ruling junta, marking a renewal of contact following the ousting of the elected leader, the expulsion of French forces, and a shift towards Russia.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The visit, scheduled through Wednesday, underscores the United States’ interest in Niger’s democratic trajectory and the future of security and development cooperation, as stated by the State Department.

Despite the political upheaval, the United States maintains a presence in Niger, with approximately 1,000 troops stationed at a desert drone base constructed at a cost of $100 million. However, operational activities have been constrained since the coup, and US assistance to the government has been curtailed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Niger a year ago aimed to bolster support for Mohamed Bazoum, the democratically elected president and a key Western ally in counterterrorism efforts. However, Bazoum was ousted by the military just four months later and placed under house arrest.

The junta’s actions also strained relations with France, leading to the withdrawal of French troops deployed in the region for nearly a decade. While Niger’s military has not called for the removal of US forces, it has signaled an interest in cooperation with Russia, albeit without fully aligning with Moscow as seen in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Accompanying General Langley in the delegation are Molly Phee, the top State Department official for Africa, and Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Army arrests family members for operating gun manufacturing factory in Delta
Next article
Akeredolu’s Kinsmen Deny Endorsing Governor Aiyedatiwa in APC Primaries
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investors Gain N837bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 1.45%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as...

Reps Opposition Leader: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive on Less Than N100,000 Monthly

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the opposition leader in the House...

Sangotedo Residents Seek Lagos State Govt Intervention Amid Alleged Property Demolition

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  Residents of Sangotedo town in Eti-Osa East Local Council...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investors Gain N837bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 1.45%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

Maritime 0
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as...

Reps Opposition Leader: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive on Less Than N100,000 Monthly

Data & News Analysis 0
  Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the opposition leader in the House...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading