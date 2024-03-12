US Delegation, Led by General Langley, Visits Niger Amid Political Turmoil

A delegation of top United States officials, including General Michael Langley, the commander of US Africa Command, visited Niger on Tuesday to engage with the ruling junta, marking a renewal of contact following the ousting of the elected leader, the expulsion of French forces, and a shift towards Russia.

The visit, scheduled through Wednesday, underscores the United States’ interest in Niger’s democratic trajectory and the future of security and development cooperation, as stated by the State Department.

Despite the political upheaval, the United States maintains a presence in Niger, with approximately 1,000 troops stationed at a desert drone base constructed at a cost of $100 million. However, operational activities have been constrained since the coup, and US assistance to the government has been curtailed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Niger a year ago aimed to bolster support for Mohamed Bazoum, the democratically elected president and a key Western ally in counterterrorism efforts. However, Bazoum was ousted by the military just four months later and placed under house arrest.

The junta’s actions also strained relations with France, leading to the withdrawal of French troops deployed in the region for nearly a decade. While Niger’s military has not called for the removal of US forces, it has signaled an interest in cooperation with Russia, albeit without fully aligning with Moscow as seen in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Accompanying General Langley in the delegation are Molly Phee, the top State Department official for Africa, and Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs.