Banks & Finance

UBA and African Guarantee Fund Collaborate to Provide $100 Million Loan Support for African SMEs

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and United Bank for Africa (UBA) sealed a partnership agreement yesterday, aimed at providing $100 million in fresh loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs across the 20 African countries where UBA operates.

Under this collaboration, AGF will extend its support by guaranteeing SMEs with a $50 million Portfolio Guarantee, alongside facilitating comprehensive capacity development programs for UBA’s numerous SME clients across the continent. Special emphasis will be placed on supporting women-led businesses and green finance initiatives.

Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director of UBA, expressed the bank’s commitment to bolstering SMEs in Africa, particularly those led by women, leveraging its extensive network spanning 20 African nations and major global financial centers.

Alawuba emphasized, “This guarantee will act as a catalyst for our interventions in SMEs, women-led, and eco-friendly enterprises, enabling us to broaden our reach and impact. Additionally, the extensive capacity development initiatives planned for our SME customers across 20 African countries align with our vision to empower businesses, foster innovation, and promote sustainable growth.”

He also highlighted UBA’s dedication to advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative, reaffirming the bank’s $6 billion commitment to SMEs across the continent, announced in September last year.

Furthermore, Alawuba underscored UBA’s commitment to gender equality through collaboration with the Affirmative Finance Action for Women (AFAWA) protocol, aiming to provide loans to women-owned SMEs at more concessional rates with customer-friendly collateral terms.

In addition to providing capacity development programs at no cost or highly discounted rates, the partnership aims to engage with African governments to establish business-friendly environments, particularly for women. It will also expand UBA’s Green Finance offerings across Africa.

Jules Ngankam, Group CEO of African Guarantee Fund, hailed the partnership between two pan-African institutions as a significant driver of economic growth across the continent. He emphasized the critical role SMEs play in African economies, accounting for 90% of the private sector and 60% of all jobs, despite facing challenges in accessing financing due to perceived risks.

Tension as Akwa Ibom awaits judgement over new state remapping Law
Tinubu reaffirms commitment to enhancing security of Gulf of Guinea
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

