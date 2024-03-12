Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Two siblings die in Ijebu Ode auto crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two siblings have been confirmed dead in an accident at Irewon junction along Imowo -Ibadan garage road in Ijebu Ode Area of Ogun State.

Spokesperson of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, capital of the state.

According to Akinbiyi, a motorist who was speeding around 7:50am on Monday, lost control and rammed into two pedestrians from behind (male and female siblings) and killed them on the spot.

The Honda Accord car was marked – KJA 394 EE.

The spokesperson of TRACE in the state said, “Two pedestrians (male and female siblings) were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary. The Honda Accord car had been towed to the police station in Obalende, Ijebu Ode, for further investigation.

“The driver of the car was arrested by police from Obalende Division, Ijebu Ode. Angry youths who hitherto blocked the entire Imowo–Ibadan garage road were chased away from the road by Police and Nigerian Army.

“The driver of the Honda Car was driving recklessly when the vehicle lost control and rammed into the children who were walking by the roadside, backing traffic.

“But for the intervention of TRACE, the Army, and Police the driver would have been lynched, the vehicle burnt with the likelihood of mayhem following,” he said.

The TRACE publicist commiserated with the family of the deceased, warning drivers to always ensure they drive at a controllable speed.

He also appealed to pedestrians to avoid backing traffic while walking by the roadside, saying they should face oncoming traffic to avert danger.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Edo Police Arrest Officer Caught On Camera Slapping Lady Inside Command Headquarters
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Edo Police Arrest Officer Caught On Camera Slapping Lady Inside Command Headquarters

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Edo State Police Command has...

Cult clash: Abia Govt investigates death of varsity student

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Abia Government says it has...

Kidnappers of Kaduna residents demands N40 trillion, 11 Hilux, 150 bikes ransom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kidnappers have contacted families and Kaduna...

Ex-convict reportedly kills housewife after raping her in Ondo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An ex-convict has reportedly killed a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Edo Police Arrest Officer Caught On Camera Slapping Lady Inside Command Headquarters

Nigeria Police Force 0
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Edo State Police Command has...

Cult clash: Abia Govt investigates death of varsity student

CrimeWatch 0
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Abia Government says it has...

Kidnappers of Kaduna residents demands N40 trillion, 11 Hilux, 150 bikes ransom

Security News 0
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kidnappers have contacted families and Kaduna...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading