Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Tinubu reaffirms commitment to enhancing security of Gulf of Guinea

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

resident Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 12, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu spoke when he received the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the State House, Abuja

The Special Presidential Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, had conveyed a message from President Mbasogo requesting a state visit by President Tinubu, emphasizing the need to revitalize the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Joint Commission.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering greater cooperation in various sectors, including oil and gas, and trade.

Responding, President Tinubu reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral ties between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, describing the relations as strong and brotherly

He recalled his previous meeting with President Mbasogo, during which they discussed strategies for enhancing economic relations, particularly in the context of ocean and marine economy, and collaborating to address the challenges posed by climate change.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the formal meetings between the two nations would lead to further strengthening of their relationship.

“Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea are brotherly nations, and we enjoy very longstanding mutual relations. I am sure when next we meet formally; the relationship between our countries will grow from strength to strength,” the President said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UBA and African Guarantee Fund Collaborate to Provide $100 Million Loan Support for African SMEs
Next article
Romanian court approves request to extradite Andrew Tate
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Romanian court approves request to extradite Andrew Tate

Naija247news Naija247news -
BUCHAREST, March 12 (Reuters) - A Romanian court has...

UBA and African Guarantee Fund Collaborate to Provide $100 Million Loan Support for African SMEs

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and United Bank for...

Tension as Akwa Ibom awaits judgement over new state remapping Law

The Editor The Editor -
By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu Akwa Ibom State is...

Abia Governor Alex Otti Orders Reconstruction of Burnt Abia Market in Aba

The Editor The Editor -
  Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has taken swift...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Romanian court approves request to extradite Andrew Tate

Lifestyle News 0
BUCHAREST, March 12 (Reuters) - A Romanian court has...

UBA and African Guarantee Fund Collaborate to Provide $100 Million Loan Support for African SMEs

Banks & Finance 0
The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and United Bank for...

Tension as Akwa Ibom awaits judgement over new state remapping Law

Cases & Trials 0
By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu Akwa Ibom State is...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading