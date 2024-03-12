Tinubu reaffirms commitment to enhancing security of Gulf of Guinea

resident Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 12, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and safety in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu spoke when he received the Special Envoy of the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the State House, Abuja

The Special Presidential Envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, had conveyed a message from President Mbasogo requesting a state visit by President Tinubu, emphasizing the need to revitalize the Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea Joint Commission.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering greater cooperation in various sectors, including oil and gas, and trade.

Responding, President Tinubu reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral ties between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, describing the relations as strong and brotherly

He recalled his previous meeting with President Mbasogo, during which they discussed strategies for enhancing economic relations, particularly in the context of ocean and marine economy, and collaborating to address the challenges posed by climate change.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the formal meetings between the two nations would lead to further strengthening of their relationship.

“Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea are brotherly nations, and we enjoy very longstanding mutual relations. I am sure when next we meet formally; the relationship between our countries will grow from strength to strength,” the President said.