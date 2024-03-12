Tension as Akwa Ibom awaits judgement over new state remapping Law

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State is currently gripped by tension as its residents await the judgement from Federal High Court 2, located on Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, regarding the controversial remapping Law of the state.

As of now, the Federal High Court has not yet set a date for the judgement, heightening the anxiety among the populace.

Reports indicate that the involved parties in the case finalized their written addresses on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The plaintiffs in this case comprise Ibeno, Mbo, and Eastern Obolo Local Government Areas, along with their Paramount Rulers.

In March 2023, these plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against the Akwa Ibom State governor, the Attorney-General, and the Survey General of Akwa Ibom State,…