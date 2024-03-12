Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index up by 0.70%

March 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Monday closed bullish as the All Share Index was up by 0.70% to close at 102,044.84 points from the previous close of 101,330.85 points.

The Market Capitalisation grew by 0.71% to close at N57.697 trillion from the previous close of N57.293 trillion, thereby adding N404 billion.

An aggregate of 436 million units of shares were traded in 11,334 deals, valued at N17 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 34 equities emerged as gainers against 16 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Honeywell Four and Nem Insurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N3.74 and N6.05 from the previous close of 3.40 and N5.50 respectively.

Dangote Sugar, NASCON and Wema Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.97%, 9.92% and 9.79% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Prestige Assurance led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N0.54 from the previous close of N0.60.

LASACO, UACN and RTBRISCOE among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.83%, 9.68% and 8.16% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 73.9 million units of its shares in 876 deals, valued at N1.2 billion.

GTCO traded about 96.6 million units of its shares in 493 deals, valued at N4 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 48 million units of its shares in 585 deals, valued at N988 million.(www.naija247news.com).