Menu
Search
Subscribe
North Central

Some senators plotting to remove you as Senate President, Bamidele tells Akpabio

By: The Editor

Date:

Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele has made a shocking revelation on Monday that some senators are scheming to unseat Senator Godswll Akpabio as Senate President.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central senatorial district said this during a debate on a motion on allegation by the suspended Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdul Ningi.

Ningi during an interview with BBC Hausa at the weekend claimed that a whopping N3.7 trillion was padded in the 2024 budget, a development which angered some of the senators.

Speaking on the controversial statement by Ningi, which has generated public outrage on social media, Bamidele said the crisis 10th Senate has been battling crises since its inauguration in June attributing it to a polt by some Red Chamber lawmakers to remove Akpabio.

The Ekiti senator said the Senate Presidents that had preceded Akpabio such as David Mark, Bukola Saraki, and Ahmad Lawan had peaceful tenures, but when it was the turn of the South, some senators were trying to unseat him.

Speaking furiously on the persistent crisis rocking the Senate, Bamidele said the last time when a lawmaker from South-South was Senate President was about 40 years ago.

He also also said what Senator Ningi did was tantamount to a civilian coup, which has failed.

Bamidele said, “I thanked members of the Northern Senators Forum who have debunked Ningi’s claim. Over 60 senators voted for Akpabio and over 40 voted against. Some among those who voted against Akpabio had moved on and agreed to work with Akpabio. Some did not.

“Why are all these controversies always about Akpabio? A few people want to do everything possible to remove you (Akpabio) from that seat. The last time the South-South had the chance to be Senate President was over 40 years ago.

“Senators Ahmad Lawan and David Mark had peaceful tenures as Senate President. Even Senator Bukola Saraki with all he did served out his tenure.

“Why are these controversies all about Akpabio? Senator Ningi wants to use the name of Northern Senators Forum against Akpabio.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rivers State: APC and PDP Clash Over Comments at Wigwe’s Burial funeral
Next article
South East with 5 states, a case of marginalization, says Igbo-Biafra nationalists
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

South East with 5 states, a case of marginalization, says Igbo-Biafra nationalists

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
By Chinonso Alozie The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement, on Tuesday described...

Rivers State: APC and PDP Clash Over Comments at Wigwe’s Burial funeral

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic...

Shaibu wasn’t served impeachment notice, says aide

The Editor The Editor -
The office of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,...

JUST IN: Tinubu Names FCT Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Tinubu Appoints Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, and Civil...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South East with 5 states, a case of marginalization, says Igbo-Biafra nationalists

South East 0
By Chinonso Alozie The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement, on Tuesday described...

Rivers State: APC and PDP Clash Over Comments at Wigwe’s Burial funeral

South South 0
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic...

Shaibu wasn’t served impeachment notice, says aide

South South 0
The office of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading