South South

Shaibu wasn’t served impeachment notice, says aide

By: The Editor

Date:

The office of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has refuted claims that an impeachment notice was served on him. Last Wednesday, the State House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Shaibu, alleging perjury and leaking government secrets. The impeachment notice, seen as a culmination of tensions between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki, stems from Shaibu’s declared interest in the state’s governorship race last year.

However, the Assembly’s directive on Monday to publish the impeachment notice in national dailies, due to Shaibu’s alleged refusal to accept it in person, prompted a response from Shaibu’s personal assistant, Charles Olubayo. In a letter to the House dated March 12, Olubayo disputed the Speaker’s assertion that Shaibu declined to acknowledge the impeachment notice, clarifying that Shaibu had been absent from Benin City since March 3, 2024, and was therefore unavailable to receive any notice. The letter emphasized that no impeachment notice was served on Shaibu, refuting claims of refusal to acknowledge it and calling for correction of the public record to prevent misrepresentation.

