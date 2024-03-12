Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Senegal opposition coalition promises new currency and revamp of oil contracts

By: Naija247news

Date:

DAKAR, March 10 (Reuters) – A Senegalese opposition coalition backed by popular firebrand Ousmane Sonko launched its presidential campaign platform on Saturday with promises to create a new national currency and renegotiate mining and energy contracts.
There are no public election opinion polls in Senegal, but the coalition’s candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is seen as a strong contender among the 19 candidates vying for the presidency in the March 24 vote.
If he is elected, the coalition’s plans could have significant implications for the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union and for Senegal’s plans to become an oil producer later this year.
“Convinced that full independence cannot be achieved without controlling the economy, livestock management, fisheries and agriculture, we are fully committed to achieving food, digital, fiscal, energy and scientific sovereignty,” Faye said in an introduction to the 84-page platform document.
Members of Sonko’s dissolved Pastef party and other parties formed a coalition and picked Faye as a candidate in November after Sonko was disqualified over a defamation conviction.
Sonko has called on his supporters to back Faye – a concern for competitors since Sonko enjoys widespread support, particularly among young people frustrated with economic hardships and a lack of jobs in the country of 17 million.
The coalition’s platform lays out proposals it says will tackle inequalities and boost employment, but it also plans significant governance shake-ups including the creation of a vice-president role and the abolition of the prime minister’s position.
Its proposals that might particularly worry regional allies and investors include tax and customs reforms, the introduction of a national currency, and the renegotiation of contracts related to mining, hydrocarbons, public procurement and infrastructure.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
The platform lists a number of measures that would need to be implemented before a new currency could be introduced. But the move would pose another threat to West Africa’s CFA franc currency, which some junta-led states in the region have also said they might abandon.
The platform does not provide detail on how it would seek to restructure contracts, but it said it would do so to “to make the mining industry an important lever of our socio-economic development” and “to maximise revenues from oil production”.
Senegal’s first offshore oil development is due to start production in mid-2024. The Sangomar oil and gas project operated by Woodside Energy (WDS.AX), opens new tab is expected to produce about 100,000 barrels per day.

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Central African bloc lifts Gabon sanctions
Next article
Libyan leaders agree to form new unified government
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Legal Practitioner Testifies Against James Nolan in Money Laundering Trial

Naija247news Naija247news -
  On Monday, legal practitioner Nnedimma Eiyisi appeared as the...

Nigerian Breweries Plc Implements Another Price Adjustment for its Products

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Nigerian Breweries Plc has disclosed a subsequent increase in...

Federal Government Plans to Boost Electricity Output to 6000 Megawatts in Coming Months

The Editor The Editor -
  Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, announced in Abuja...

APC Leader Foresees Accelerated Development in Southeast Thanks to Aba Power Plant

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  Sir Paul Chukwuma, Chairman of the Nigeria-Burundi Business Council...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Legal Practitioner Testifies Against James Nolan in Money Laundering Trial

Investigative News and Reports 0
  On Monday, legal practitioner Nnedimma Eiyisi appeared as the...

Nigerian Breweries Plc Implements Another Price Adjustment for its Products

Financials 0
  Nigerian Breweries Plc has disclosed a subsequent increase in...

Federal Government Plans to Boost Electricity Output to 6000 Megawatts in Coming Months

Infrastructure 0
  Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, announced in Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading