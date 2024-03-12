School abduction: Gumi offers to negotiate with bandits

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Muslim cleric based in Kaduna, has expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with the bandits responsible for the abduction of approximately 287 schoolchildren from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gumi made this declaration with the aim of facilitating the release of the abducted schoolchildren, provided President Bola Tinubu grants him the opportunity to negotiate.

The cleric emphasized the importance of avoiding the mistakes of the past, particularly highlighting the reluctance of former President Muhammadu Buhari to engage in dialogue with bandits. Gumi stressed the necessity for Tinubu’s administration to adopt a different approach.

The abduction incident in Kuriga occurred shortly after another abduction, where insurgents kidnapped 200 internally displaced women in Ngala, Borno State. Prior to this, bandits had raided Gonin-Gora in the same Chikun LGA, further escalating tensions in the region.

Despite the government’s reluctance to negotiate with the bandits and its denial of hiring a private negotiator, Gumi advocated for dialogue as the most viable solution. He cited previous successful negotiations, such as the release of passengers abducted on the Abuja–Kaduna train in 2022, as examples to follow.

Expressing his readiness to facilitate dialogue between the government and the bandits, Gumi reiterated that it is his religious duty to pursue peace through negotiation.

Gumi has previously engaged in negotiations with bandits on behalf of state governments, earning commendation for his efforts in seeking the release of abducted persons.

As tensions persist and the plight of the abducted schoolchildren remains unresolved, Gumi’s offer to mediate underscores the importance of dialogue in resolving the ongoing security challenges in the country.