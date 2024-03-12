Rivers State: APC and PDP Clash Over Comments at Wigwe’s Burial funeral

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State are embroiled in a dispute over remarks made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the burial of Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and son, Chizzy in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

While the APC accused Governor Fubara of politicizing the funeral, the ruling PDP criticized Akpabio for his response to Fubara’s comments. The APC’s Tony Okocha denounced Fubara’s introduction of politics at a solemn event, stressing the inappropriateness of such behavior.

In a rebuttal, the PDP’s Sydney Gbara labeled Akpabio an “enemy of Rivers people” for his alleged displeasure at the positive reception of Fubara’s remarks. Gbara accused Akpabio of consistently disrespecting Governor Fubara and exploiting the state’s political situation to sow discord.

Gbara also cited a previous incident where Akpabio made controversial remarks about the 2027 gubernatorial election in Rivers State, urging Akpabio to refrain from further verbal attacks on Governor Fubara. The PDP warned that if Akpabio persists in making negative comments, he may face rejection by the people of Rivers State.

Furthermore, the PDP called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and restrain Akpabio, asserting that his actions could incite crisis in the state.