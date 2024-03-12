Menu
Reps Advances Bill to Establish Nigerian Mining Development Bank

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

The House of Representatives took a significant step on Tuesday by passing for a second reading a bill aimed at establishing the Nigerian Mining Development Bank. The bill, titled “A bill for an act to establish the Nigerian Mining Development Bank,” was introduced by Mr. Uchenna Okonkwo, representing Idemili North/Idemili South Federal Constituency, Anambra State.

In his lead debate, Okonkwo emphasized the importance of establishing a mining development bank to promote and enhance investment in the mining sector of the economy. He highlighted the prevalent challenge of inadequate access to financing for mining projects in Nigeria, citing factors such as geological, operational, and market risks that hinder progress in the sector.

According to Okonkwo, a specialized bank dedicated to mining development could alleviate these challenges by providing financial instruments like guarantees, insurance, and risk-sharing mechanisms. Such support would facilitate crucial stages of project development, including exploration, feasibility studies, and infrastructure development.

Moreover, the proposed Nigerian Mining Development Bank (NMDB) would contribute to capacity-building initiatives, promote local participation in the mining sector, and bolster the nation’s revenue profile. Okonkwo underscored the bank’s potential to foster economic empowerment, create employment opportunities, and enhance local content development within mining communities.

Additionally, the NMDB would play a vital role in advocating for environmentally and socially sustainable mining practices. By funding projects adhering to best practices in environmental management, community engagement, and social responsibility, the bank could ensure the sector’s long-term viability while addressing social and environmental concerns.

The passage of the bill for a second reading signals the House’s commitment to addressing critical issues in the mining sector and promoting sustainable development. As the legislative process unfolds, stakeholders await further deliberations and potential amendments to enhance the bill’s effectiveness in driving growth and innovation in Nigeria’s mining industry.

JUST IN: Tinubu meets Akpabio after Ningi’s suspension
“CAC seeks Reliable Regulatory Framework for Registered Entities”
