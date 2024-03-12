Ondo 2024: Reject those seeking to buy your conscience with money – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has asked the people of the state to reject those seeking to buy their conscience with money during the governorship election in November.

Aiyedatiwa said this in Akure at the official declaration of intent to contest the governorship election in the state.

He also told the people to stop those who seek to govern the State by muscles.

According to him ” My dear people of Ondo State, the gubernatorial primary election is at hand. Your vote is a potent weapon that must be wisely used.

“We must reject those who seek to buy our conscience with money. We must stop those who seek to govern this State by muscles.

“That is not what our late legends and founding fathers who once governed this State handed unto our generation.

“Today, I offer myself to lead, not to rule, to respect your wishes, not to dominate you, and to lead by example of humility, good character and empathy, which I have demonstrated in office since 2021.

” I remain the epitome of Omoluabi that you have always trusted. I urge you to vote me as the candidate of our great party.

Aiyedatiwa said that the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu” would be proud of me as a worthy constitutional successor who has not derailed on the path of development we jointly pursued.

” Today, I have come before you in response to the popular yearnings and aspirations of our people to sustain this path of progress and development in the State.

“To the glory of God, I parade very rich political credentials and vast experience in governance.

“Without being immodest, the trajectory of my experiences in governance as former Representative of Ondo State on the Board of NDDC, one-time Deputy Governor, and three times Acting Governor under our late sage and now the incumbent Governor of Ondo State are is too material to be wished away.

” The poser therefore is whether or not to respect the people’s yearnings for sustainable good governance they have enjoyed in the last seven years.

“The people of Ondo State must not suddenly find themselves in Egypt. Never.

“Today, I stand before you in all humility and with a fierce commitment to the greatness of our Sunshine State.

“I offer myself, in difference to your popular yearnings and upon wide consultations, not just to run the race, but to be the candidate of our great party, ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS in the 2024 gubernatorial election.

” I am fully prepared for this opportunity to re-enact the legacies of visionary, purposeful, competent leadership bequeathed to us by our founding fathers to build the future of Ondo State.

“My vision and mission for the people of Ondo State are greatly enriched, having served the State from 2021-2023, with our departed leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, who in no small measure was an exemplar of purposeful and courageous leadership, empathy and good governance.

“I have a clear agenda to sustain Ondo State on the path of glory and development. Life must be more meaningful to our people.

“My mission would focus on key developmental issues to alleviate poverty, banish hunger and make Ondo State self-sustaining. My development agenda is to emplace a State Economic Empowerment Development Strategy (SEEDS).

Leaders of the party including the Speaker of the House of Assembly Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, member of the state House of Representatives, Abiola Makinde, said that the governor should be allowed to continue his good work in the state.