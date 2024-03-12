Ondo 2024: Guber aspirant steps down for Olusola Oke

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

One of the All Progressive Congress governorship aspirants in Ondo state, Ayodeji Oritedi, has stepped down for another contender for the ticket, Chief Olusola Oke.

The party’s governorship primary election has been fixed for next month while the election holds in November this year.

Oritedi, said that he has also, collapsed his campaign structures into the Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation (OOCA).

He said this at the inauguration of ward and constituency campaign coordinators of Oke held in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, ” my decision to step down stemmed from my belief that the governorship aspiration of Oke has been endorsed by God.

“I am happy to associate with Chief Olusola Oke. All our structures globally and supporters have decided to join him. This is because it is a God ordained-project.”

Meanwhile, while inaugurating the coordinators, Oke, charged them to ensure his success in the APC governorship primary scheduled to take place in April.

According to him “Your job is to move from one unit to another. Talk to our members to be part of this project.

“Be faithful. Don’t stay at home and say there is no problem. A politician who says there is no problem is a problem himself,” he said.

Oke declared that he will emerge as the next governor of Ondo state by the grace of God.

“May I note that my quest to lead the state is always being propelled by my sincere love for the state and concern for its development.

“God has blessed me enough. So, my ambition to be governor is solely about contributing significantly to the development of our dear state and finding an enviable place in history.

“We will develop Ondo. We want a new Ondo. We will create employment, reduce poverty and develop our infrastructure.”

The aspirant charged them to be wary of those claiming they have been endorsed in Abuja, saying if any aspirant is going to be endorsed, he is the one.

Speaking, the director general of the Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, Bailey Arohunmolase, urged the coordinators not to entertain any doubt.

Arohunmolase said: “Don’t allow anybody to deceive you. Chief Olusola Oke is the person that will govern that we will have peace of mind.

“Oke is the person that will govern that our state will be prosperous. He is the person that will bring back the glory of the past.

“Don’t entertain any doubt. Don’t believe those who are saying they have been endorsed.

“Go to every local government area, go to every ward, go to every unity to preach the gospel that Chief Oke is the best among the APC aspirants.”

Speaking at the event, Oyebo Aladetaan, former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, said it is Oke that the people of the southern senatorial district of the state are supporting.

Aladetan appealed to the people in Ondo north and Ondo central to join them in supporting the gubernatorial aspiration of Oke.

“It is Chief Olusola Oke we are supporting. Oke was instrumental to the elevation of Ilaje sons and daughters who are now holding important positions in Nigeria and all over the world.

“When he was in NDCC, there is no local government area where his projects were not located. They are in Akoko and other places.

“Chief Oke has been taking care of party excos in the past five years. He was the instrument in the hands of God that made me and so many others reach where we are today.

“Those of us in the coastal region of the state are begging you to join us to support him. Oke has been working for our people.

Aladetan said that “He is an empathetic person who always considers others in whatever he does. Those who enjoyed his scholarship awards while he was in NDDC are still thanking him. They are now doctors and professors.”