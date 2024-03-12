Ningi’s budget padding allegation, a civilian coup – Senate leader

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A storm brewed in the Senate as Senator Opeyemi Bamidele accused Senator Abdul Ningi of orchestrating an impeachment agenda against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, despite lacking support from the Northern Senators Forum.

Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central, condemned Ningi’s actions, labeling them as a failed civilian coup and asserting that the attempt to overthrow Senate leadership beyond June 13, 2023, must cease.

The controversy stemmed from Ningi’s allegation, made during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (Hausa Service), where he claimed discrepancies in the 2024 Budget, suggesting a lack of accountability for N3.7 trillion.

Despite Ningi’s subsequent clarification that he did not accuse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of running two budgets, Bamidele maintained his stance, accusing Ningi of fueling baseless allegations to destabilize the Senate.

Bamidele emphasized the importance of upholding Senate stability and adhering to constitutional rules, urging Akpabio to remain steadfast amidst the political turmoil.

In response to Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe’s claim that ranking senators received N500 million each, Bamidele urged his colleagues to prioritize transparency and accountability in budget implementation.

Meanwhile, the Senate had earlier suspended Ningi for three months over his budget padding allegations, highlighting the deep-seated tensions within the legislative body.