Nigerian Breweries Plc Implements Another Price Adjustment for its Products

Nigerian Breweries Plc has disclosed a subsequent increase in the prices of its products, following the previous adjustment in February. Notably, the company had issued a notification regarding a price revision to its customers in the West Zone just last month. The February price adjustment was attributed to escalating production expenses aimed at safeguarding the company against financial strain.

The recent increment marks the third upward revision within a year, as outlined in a letter dated Monday, February 12, 2024. Effective from Monday, February 19, 2024, the latest price adjustment aims to counteract the impact of heightened production costs.

Furthermore, in a press statement dated March 8, 2024, addressed to customers across the West zone and signed by its zonal business manager, Lekan Awosanya, Nigerian Breweries Plc announced yet another price increase. This latest adjustment is prompted by the necessity to mitigate the effects of escalating input expenses.

The statement emphasized, “As earlier informed, we will review the prices of some of our SKUs effective Friday, March 15, 2024.” The company underscores the imperative of this review in light of the ongoing economic dynamics.