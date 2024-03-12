Nigerian Breweries announces increase in price for the second time

March 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Breweries Plc have announced another increase in the price of its products after the earlier increase in February.

The new price review will take effect from the 15th of March 2024.

The company disclosed this in a review notification sent to customers around the South-West zone signed by its zonal business manager.

According to the notice, the latest price review is premised on the need to mitigate the impact of rising input costs.

It stated, “As earlier informed we will review the prices of some of our SKUs effective Friday 15th March 2024. This review has become necessary because of the continued rising input cost and the need to mitigate the impact.

“All open orders in our system at 00.00hrs on Friday 15th of March, 2024 will be invoiced at the new prices”

The company assured its distributors of its continued support of their sales and distribution efforts.(www.naija247news.com).