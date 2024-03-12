‘N4.8bn fraud’: Lagos High Court Sets April 15 for Further Hearing in Cletus Ibeto’s Trial

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A state high court in Ikeja, Lagos, has scheduled April 15 for the next phase of the trial involving businessman Cletus Ibeto. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a 10-count charge against Ibeto, Ibeto Energy Development Company, and Odoh Holdings, encompassing offenses like false pretense, fraudulent property conversion, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and deception.

In November 2023, the court issued an arrest warrant against Ibeto due to his failure to appear for trial. At the recent hearing on Monday, Ade Oshodi, the counsel to Ibeto, informed the court that a notice of preliminary objection dated January 26 had not been heard. Oshodi explained that the application, initially filed by former counsel Onyechi Ikpeazu, had been withdrawn since he took over the case. A new application, dated January 26, has been filed.

Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), lodged an appeal against the arrest warrant issued in November 2023. The defense also submitted a petition to the office of the Attorney-General of Lagos concerning the case. However, Rotimi Jacobs, the EFCC counsel, claimed he was not served the hearing notice indicating the matter had been taken to another court.

Several lawyers representing the defendant raised concerns about the court’s territorial jurisdiction during the hearing. Jacobs expressed worries that the state government planned to take over the case without consulting the anti-graft agency. He mentioned that the defendant recently paid N1.5 billion to the EFCC, committing to complete the payment in the next three months.

During the proceedings, Babajide Martins, the director of public prosecutions in Lagos, appeared on behalf of the state attorney-general. Martins stated that he acted on the directive of the attorney-general and noted that the anti-graft agency had been served with the amicus brief filed by his office. The brief, filed on February 29, suggested the court should strike out the matter due to both territorial and actual jurisdiction issues.

After hearing the arguments, Oyindamola Ogala, the presiding judge, adjourned the case until April 15. This extension will provide her with ample time to review the case files of the various applications submitted by all parties. Judge Ogala requested all parties to file and exchange responses before the next date of adjournment.