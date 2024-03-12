Legal Practitioner Testifies Against James Nolan in Money Laundering Trial

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On Monday, legal practitioner Nnedimma Eiyisi appeared as the third prosecution witness (PW3) in the Federal High Court in Abuja, providing testimony against James Nolan, a Briton and Director of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd. Eiyisi, under examination by EFCC’s counsel Bala Sanga, recounted how she registered Micad Project City Services Ltd at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Nolan’s directive.

The anti-graft agency had filed a money laundering charge against Micad Project City Services Ltd and Nolan, with the court granting permission for Nolan’s trial to proceed in his absence following his evasion of bail and departure from the country in 2022. Despite his subsequent arrest by INTERPOL in Italy on January 27, 2024, Nolan remains awaiting extradition to Nigeria.

In her testimony, Eiyisi detailed her interaction with Nolan in facilitating the registration process for Micad Project City Services Ltd. She described receiving instructions from Nolan to file CAC documents and subsequently handling the necessary paperwork, including obtaining Nolan’s consent and board resolution appointing him as director.

The witness acknowledged her involvement in the case, stating that the EFCC had summoned her regarding the CAC Form 7 filed on Nolan’s behalf. Following her testimony, the document was admitted as evidence by the judge without objection from Nolan’s lawyer, Michael Ajara.

During cross-examination, Ajara confirmed Eiyisi’s discharge from the witness box, and the trial was adjourned until March 12 for further proceedings. Justice Egwuatu inquired about Nolan’s whereabouts, to which Ajara replied that he had not been in contact with his client. Sanga informed the court of Nolan’s arrest by INTERPOL in Italy, highlighting the ongoing efforts to secure his extradition.