Tinubunomics Policies

JUST IN: Tinubu Names FCT Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Tinubu Appoints Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, and Civil Service Commission Members for FCT

President Bola Tinubu has given his approval for the appointment of a Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries for the nine Secretariats of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, and other members of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

This announcement was conveyed in a statement by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday.

In October 2023, the minister had announced that he had received the President’s approval for the establishment of the Civil Service Commission of the Federal Capital Territory. During a meeting with the directors of the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority on Monday, March 4, 2024, Wike revealed that the commission would appoint nine permanent secretaries to oversee the secretariats.

According to Ogunleye’s statement, the President approved the appointment of a Chairman and six others as Commissioners of the CSC, along with the Head of Service and nine others as Permanent Secretaries.

The statement detailed the appointments as follows:
– Chairman: Emeka Ezeh
– Commissioners: Hon. Ahmed Mohammed (North West), Chief Anthony Okeah (South-South), Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim (North East), Miskoom Alexander Naantuam (North Central), Hon. Jide Jimoh (South West), Martin Azubike (South East)
– Head of Service: Atang Udo Samuel
– Permanent Secretaries: Dr. Adam Babagana, Wanki Adamu Ibrahim, Asmau Mukhtar, Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga, Olusa Olusegun, Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole, Grace Adayilo, Olubunmi Olowookere, Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka, Okonkwo Florence Nonubari

The appointments are effective immediately, with the appointees set to be sworn in on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Additionally, Tinubu approved the appointments of heads of critical agencies of the FCTA, including Abdulkadir Zulkarfi as Coordinator of Satellite Town Development Department, Chief Felix Obuah as Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, and Oladiran Akindele as Coordinator of Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council.

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

