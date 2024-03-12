JUST IN: Nasarawa APC chieftain Abubakar Sodangi is dead

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Senator Abubakar Danso Sodangi, is dead.

According to sources, the former senator, who represented Nasarawa West in the upper chamber of the National Assembly for 12 years, died on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the age of 70.

Sodangi served as the Chairman of the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2023.

He was elected Senator in the Nasarawa West Constituency of Nasarawa State in May 1999 and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007.

The circumstances surrounding his passing away are still sketchy at the time of this report.