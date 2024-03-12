Menu
Search
Subscribe
North East

JUST IN: Nasarawa APC chieftain Abubakar Sodangi is dead

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Senator Abubakar Danso Sodangi, is dead.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to sources, the former senator, who represented Nasarawa West in the upper chamber of the National Assembly for 12 years, died on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the age of 70.

Sodangi served as the Chairman of the Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2023.

He was elected Senator in the Nasarawa West Constituency of Nasarawa State in May 1999 and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007.

The circumstances surrounding his passing away are still sketchy at the time of this report.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerians should allow Tinubu govern them democratically – Chekwas Okorie
Next article
Peter Obi Is The Luckiest Man Alive By Rudolf Okonkwo
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index up by 0.70%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Monday...

‘N4.8bn fraud’: Lagos High Court Sets April 15 for Further Hearing in Cletus Ibeto’s Trial

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  A state high court in Ikeja, Lagos, has scheduled...

Peter Obi Is The Luckiest Man Alive By Rudolf Okonkwo

Naija247news Naija247news -
"Why do you say that?"   "Peter Obi is the luckiest...

Nigerians should allow Tinubu govern them democratically – Chekwas Okorie

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Founder and Pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index up by 0.70%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Monday...

‘N4.8bn fraud’: Lagos High Court Sets April 15 for Further Hearing in Cletus Ibeto’s Trial

Cases & Trials 0
  A state high court in Ikeja, Lagos, has scheduled...

Peter Obi Is The Luckiest Man Alive By Rudolf Okonkwo

Nigerianism 0
"Why do you say that?"   "Peter Obi is the luckiest...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading