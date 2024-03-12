JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Director and Security Staff at UNTH Enugu

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers launched an attack on Tuesday morning at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) in Ituku Ozalla, Enugu state.

During the incident, the gunmen abducted a female deputy director of nursing services and a security staff member from the hospital premises.

The deputy director was driving in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) when she was ambushed by the gunmen around 9 am.

According to sources within the hospital, the gunmen fired directly at the woman’s vehicle, forcing her to stop before taking her captive.

A viral video captured the abandoned vehicle, showing bullet holes in the front passenger-side glass.

As of now, neither the Enugu State Police Command nor the hospital management has officially confirmed the attack.

This alarming incident comes shortly after the abduction of a medical doctor from the same location a few weeks ago, raising concerns about security within the hospital premises.

Staff members at UNTH expressed distress over the lack of safety measures, highlighting the vulnerability of the hospital to such criminal activities.