IPOB Criticizes Federal Government’s Proposal for State Police, Advocates for Regional Security Measures

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to the Federal Government’s initiative to establish state police structures nationwide. In a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of this move in addressing insecurity and insurgency in the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The statement asserts that the proposal for state police by the APC-led federal government is viewed as a means to consolidate power within the ruling party rather than effectively address security challenges. IPOB advocates for the establishment of regional police instead, arguing that no single state can effectively combat insecurity without support from neighboring states. The creation of state police, it warns, may enable certain governors to harbor criminals and terrorists within their jurisdiction.

Instead, IPOB proposes the formation of regional police commands, aligned with the constitutional recognition of six regions in Nigeria. These commands would be comprised of indigenous officers reporting to regional governance structures, including governors’ forums and regional stakeholders. Such an approach, IPOB contends, would better address the unique security needs of each region.

Highlighting the success of regional vigilantes like Amotekun in the Southwest and IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) in protecting Biafra territory, the statement emphasizes the efficacy of regional security initiatives. It suggests that the decentralization of security forces reflects a broader loss of confidence in the Nigerian state, advocating for a peaceful dialogue on the dissolution of Nigeria to avert further crisis.

In conclusion, IPOB dismisses the notion of cosmetic security measures and calls for meaningful dialogue to address the underlying grievances contributing to Nigeria’s instability.