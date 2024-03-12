Menu
South East

IPOB Criticizes Federal Government’s Proposal for State Police, Advocates for Regional Security Measures

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to the Federal Government’s initiative to establish state police structures nationwide. In a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of this move in addressing insecurity and insurgency in the country.

The statement asserts that the proposal for state police by the APC-led federal government is viewed as a means to consolidate power within the ruling party rather than effectively address security challenges. IPOB advocates for the establishment of regional police instead, arguing that no single state can effectively combat insecurity without support from neighboring states. The creation of state police, it warns, may enable certain governors to harbor criminals and terrorists within their jurisdiction.

Instead, IPOB proposes the formation of regional police commands, aligned with the constitutional recognition of six regions in Nigeria. These commands would be comprised of indigenous officers reporting to regional governance structures, including governors’ forums and regional stakeholders. Such an approach, IPOB contends, would better address the unique security needs of each region.

Highlighting the success of regional vigilantes like Amotekun in the Southwest and IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN) in protecting Biafra territory, the statement emphasizes the efficacy of regional security initiatives. It suggests that the decentralization of security forces reflects a broader loss of confidence in the Nigerian state, advocating for a peaceful dialogue on the dissolution of Nigeria to avert further crisis.

In conclusion, IPOB dismisses the notion of cosmetic security measures and calls for meaningful dialogue to address the underlying grievances contributing to Nigeria’s instability.

Previous article
Edo State House Assembly Orders Publication of Impeachment Notice Against Deputy Governor
Next article
“Nigeria’s Economic Future Hangs in Balance as Crisis Looms”
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

