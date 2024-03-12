Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

I Survived Five Assassination Attempts Under Buhari Regime For Defending Nnamdi Kanu In Court –Ifeanyi Ejiofor

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq., the counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), revealed that he survived five assassination attempts during the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement titled “Crucial Clarifications Regarding The Case/trial Of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Ejiofor explained that these attempts occurred between 2015 and 2021 while he was defending Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

Despite achieving notable successes in securing the release of Kanu and other IPOB members, Ejiofor faced repercussions. His efforts led to both state and non-state actors attempting to take his life, including the invasion of his ancestral home in Oraifite, Anambra State. This operation, funded by a local figure, resulted in civilian casualties, burned houses, and an attempt to eliminate Ejiofor.

Undeterred, Ejiofor continued his legal duties, facing another invasion in June 2021. During this incident, his personal assistant was murdered, and three wards were abducted. Ejiofor emphasized that these attacks were not due to criminal activities but were orchestrated because of his role in defending Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

Despite surviving the previous attempts, Ejiofor warned that those seeking to harm him have not relented. He exposed their identities and strategies, indicating a connection to funding cults with the aim of assassinating him. The lawyer called for attention to the threats he faced while defending the interests of IPOB.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Threatens Severe Action Against Power Distributors Rejecting Allocated Electricity
Next article
Abductions: Some sub-regional forces conspiring against Nigeria’s stability — Presidency
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index up by 0.70%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Monday...

‘N4.8bn fraud’: Lagos High Court Sets April 15 for Further Hearing in Cletus Ibeto’s Trial

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
  A state high court in Ikeja, Lagos, has scheduled...

Peter Obi Is The Luckiest Man Alive By Rudolf Okonkwo

Naija247news Naija247news -
"Why do you say that?"   "Peter Obi is the luckiest...

JUST IN: Nasarawa APC chieftain Abubakar Sodangi is dead

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock market closes bullish, All Share Index up by 0.70%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Monday...

‘N4.8bn fraud’: Lagos High Court Sets April 15 for Further Hearing in Cletus Ibeto’s Trial

Cases & Trials 0
  A state high court in Ikeja, Lagos, has scheduled...

Peter Obi Is The Luckiest Man Alive By Rudolf Okonkwo

Nigerianism 0
"Why do you say that?"   "Peter Obi is the luckiest...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading