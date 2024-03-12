I Survived Five Assassination Attempts Under Buhari Regime For Defending Nnamdi Kanu In Court –Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq., the counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), revealed that he survived five assassination attempts during the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement titled “Crucial Clarifications Regarding The Case/trial Of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Ejiofor explained that these attempts occurred between 2015 and 2021 while he was defending Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

Despite achieving notable successes in securing the release of Kanu and other IPOB members, Ejiofor faced repercussions. His efforts led to both state and non-state actors attempting to take his life, including the invasion of his ancestral home in Oraifite, Anambra State. This operation, funded by a local figure, resulted in civilian casualties, burned houses, and an attempt to eliminate Ejiofor.

Undeterred, Ejiofor continued his legal duties, facing another invasion in June 2021. During this incident, his personal assistant was murdered, and three wards were abducted. Ejiofor emphasized that these attacks were not due to criminal activities but were orchestrated because of his role in defending Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

Despite surviving the previous attempts, Ejiofor warned that those seeking to harm him have not relented. He exposed their identities and strategies, indicating a connection to funding cults with the aim of assassinating him. The lawyer called for attention to the threats he faced while defending the interests of IPOB.