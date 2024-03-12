Menu
GTCO to raise N525 billion in public offer

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

GTCO, one of Nigeria’s largest banks, is exploring a capital raise of up to N525 billion.

According to a reliable source with knowledge of the matter, senior executives at the bank have identified an urgent need to raise capital in line with an expected directive from the apex bank.

According to the source, the bank is considering raising between N450 billion and N525 billion through a public offer. The proceeds from the offer will be used to bolster its share capital and provide the bank with working capital.

No date has been decided yet, as the matter is still under discussion and requires regulatory approval to proceed.

However, an announcement is imminent, according to the source. The source also revealed that the bank will be adopting a “non-dilutive” approach in the capital raise, suggesting the public offer might take the form of a rights issue.

Some insiders at the bank suggest that the capital is required as it boosts the bank’s ability to “book large ticket transactions,” which would be difficult to finance with its current balance sheet.

GTCO has the lowest asset base among the FUGAZ, with just N8.6 trillion, and is significantly dwarfed by the industry leader, Access Bank, with N21.4 trillion.

GTB also has the smallest amount of deposits and Net Assets, with N6.3 trillion and N1.2 trillion respectively, as of September 2023.

According to very reliable sources, the proceeds from this capital raise will supplement the capital needs of its flagship banking subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc consists of other non banking businesses including, Payment, Funds Management and Pension Funds Management businesses in its ecosystem.

Guaranty Trust Bank continues to build value adding long-term relationships with customers based on trust, digital innovations and great customer experience. The bank continues to strive for excellence in serving its customers and engaging with all stakeholders.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
