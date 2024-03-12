Fubara, Akpabio’s banter at Wigwe’s burial sparks row in Rivers

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The exchange of words between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, at the funeral of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son, has ignited controversy in Rivers State.

During the solemn occasion, Governor Fubara reflected on the legacy of the deceased and questioned the relentless pursuit of power by politicians in the face of life’s transience. He pondered why individuals would resort to violence and power struggles despite the inevitability of death.

In response, Akpabio swiftly retorted, advising the governor to cease his struggle if it yielded nothing. He recounted a personal anecdote to illustrate his point, emphasizing the insignificance of power in certain contexts.

However, this exchange of words has elicited mixed reactions, with some stakeholders condemning Akpabio’s decision to engage in such discourse at a funeral.

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) perceived Akpabio’s response as disrespectful towards the governor, citing past instances where the Senate President allegedly displayed disdain towards Fubara.

The PDP accused Akpabio of consistently undermining Fubara through his public statements and actions, exacerbating existing political tensions in the state.

The party urged Akpabio to exercise restraint and use his position as a statesman to foster peace and unity in Rivers State, rather than exacerbating discord through divisive rhetoric.

Furthermore, the PDP warned that if Akpabio persisted in making disparaging remarks against Fubara, he would face rejection by the people of Rivers State.

In conclusion, the PDP called upon President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to intervene and counsel Akpabio against further provocative actions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.