FG Threatens Severe Action Against Power Distributors Rejecting Allocated Electricity

In a bid to address the persisting crisis in the power sector, the Federal Government has declared that power distributors rejecting electricity allocations from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will face severe consequences. The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed this during a meeting with heads of agencies under his ministry in Abuja.

Adelabu expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of power supply in the country, stating that the situation had worsened in recent weeks. He emphasized the need to address the non-performance of Distribution Companies (Discos) and warned that their refusal to accept and supply allocated power could lead to the revocation of their licenses.

The minister highlighted plans to increase power generation and supply to between 6,000 and 6,500 megawatts within the next three to six months. Adelabu revealed that the government is subsidizing electricity bills for consumers nationwide by approximately 65%.

Acknowledging the outstanding debts in the sector, especially to gas and generating companies, the minister expressed confidence in injecting cash into the sector. He emphasized the importance of creating guaranteed debt instruments such as promissory notes to settle debts and ensure improved power generation.

Adelabu instructed the Transmission Company of Nigeria to investigate a recent fire incident at the Kano transmission substation, urging the company to determine the immediate and remote causes of the fire.

Despite ongoing efforts to address power sector challenges, some communities in Kaduna State are experiencing power outages due to a technical fault on the 33KV independent feeder. The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company assured affected customers of a swift restoration once the fault is rectified.

In another incident, the Dan Agundi Substation in Kano State was engulfed in fire, disrupting power supply. The TCN, in a statement, attributed the incident to a sudden spark from an electrical oil pumping machine. While power has been restored to some areas, full restoration is expected shortly. The minister urged Nigerians to refrain from bypassing meters and stealing electricity, hinting at the consideration of capital punishment for such offenses and vandalism of power assets.