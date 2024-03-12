FG Orders DISCOs’ License Revocation Amid Power Supply Challenges

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to revoke licenses of underperforming electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) amid declining power generation and distribution challenges. Power generation dropped by 21% year-on-year and by over 500MW month-on-month, impacting DISCOs’ ability to supply electricity across Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a meeting in Abuja, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, emphasized the critical role of DISCOs in the electricity supply chain and urged NERC to enforce performance standards. He proposed restructuring DISCOs along state lines to enhance efficiency and accountability, emphasizing that non-performance could lead to license revocation.

Adelabu outlined short-term measures to address power distribution issues, including DISCOs’ capitalization and the issuance of new franchises to smaller entities. He condemned electricity rationing and pledged to increase power generation from 4,000MW to 6,000MW within six months by settling outstanding debts to power generation companies and gas suppliers.

Furthermore, Adelabu reiterated the government’s commitment to gradually phasing out electricity subsidies over the next three years and transitioning to a commercially driven tariff system. Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, also addressed the recent fire incident at a substation in Kano, attributing it to engineers’ efforts to repair a transformer leakage.