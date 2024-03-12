Federal Government Plans to Boost Electricity Output to 6000 Megawatts in Coming Months

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, announced in Abuja on Monday that the Federal Government is poised to elevate electricity generation from the current 4000 megawatts to a range of 6000 to 6500 megawatts within the next three to six months. Addressing heads of power agencies and industry stakeholders, Adelabu emphasized the imperative of augmenting electricity supply for enhanced service delivery.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the existing capacity, Adelabu outlined plans to forge agreements aimed at scaling up generation capacity. He cited past achievements, noting that in November 2021, Nigeria reached a peak generation of 5700 megawatts, a level he believes can be surpassed with existing infrastructure.

Adelabu affirmed the operational readiness of generation companies to meet the increased demand, contingent upon adequate gas supply. Highlighting gas shortages as a primary impediment, he assured that once resolved, generation could swiftly escalate to meet the targeted output.

Acknowledging public concerns over erratic power supply, Adelabu assured Nigerians of ongoing efforts to rectify the situation, emphasizing the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address underlying issues. He underscored the necessity of collaborative efforts between government and private stakeholders, particularly in holding distribution companies accountable for service delivery.

In conclusion, Adelabu reiterated the government’s resolve to prioritize stable electricity supply as a catalyst for socioeconomic development, pledging relentless efforts toward achieving this objective.