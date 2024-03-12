Menu
Ex-convict reportedly kills housewife after raping her in Ondo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An ex-convict has reportedly killed a 45-year-old housewife and farmer, Kudirat Bolarinwa, after raping her, in Ondo town, Ondo State.

Her naked and decomposing body was discovered by the police search team in the forest, weekend.

Sources said that the deceased went with the suspect to buy plantain on a farm before she was attacked, raped and killed.

The deceased was declared missing after she failed to return from the farm on Friday.

It was gathered that the deceased’s husband, Abolarinwa, led police to search for the missing wife after reporting the incident at the Enu-Owa Police Division in the area.

A bag containing a small paper, said to belong to the killer was reportedly found at the scene of the crime.

The source added that the paper found at the scene of the crime, indicated that the suspect was released from Segede prison on February 6, 2024.

Police source said that there were signs of violent marks on the deceased’s body as she was found naked with machet cuts.

When contacted, the state’s police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the murder of the housewife and farmer.

The state police command has launched manhunt after the fleeing suspected ex- convict.(www.naija247news.com).





