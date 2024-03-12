Edo State House Assembly Orders Publication of Impeachment Notice Against Deputy Governor

In response to the alleged refusal of Edo State Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Phillip Shaibu to acknowledge the impeachment notice served on him, the Edo State House Assembly has directed that the notice be published in national dailies. This decision was reached during the resumption of plenary on Monday, with Speaker RT. Hon. Agbebaku stating that Shaibu had declined to acknowledge the notice served by the house.

Consequently, the House directed the clerk, Yahaya Omogbai, to publish the impeachment notice in the Nigerian Observer newspaper and other national dailies. Last week, 21 out of 24 lawmakers signed the impeachment notice, citing grounds of perjury and disclosure of government official secrets, with a seven-day ultimatum for response.

Additionally, a bill aimed at repealing the Edo State Fisheries Edict of 1991 and instituting regulations for fisheries and related matters in Edo State was postponed for future consideration.