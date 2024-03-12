Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Police Force

Edo Police Arrest Officer Caught On Camera Slapping Lady Inside Command Headquarters

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Police Command has arrested the police officer who was caught on camera slapping a lady in the state police command.

The video released by human-rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, showed the lady having a heated argument with the police officer who then slapped her while charging at her.

In a statement released, the police command spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the erring policeman has been identified as a Police Sergeant, F/NO. 505450 Sgt Samuel Imakor attached to Iruekpen Police Station, Edo State.

‘’The Police Sergeant, who was arrested and brought to the Commissioner of Police Edo State on Monday 11th of February, 2024 by his Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for debriefing, confessed to the CP that he truly slapped the young woman who he identified as Mercy Ajayi, but later advanced his defence against the young woman on the fact that she slapped him in the vehicle during the process of her arrest, adding that she was arrested in connection with the offence of stealing of human hair from a hotel department.”

Nwabuzor disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Funsho Adegboye, ordered for the officer’s arrest and the immediate disciplinary procedure, known as orderly room trial, to be setup urgently against him by the Command’s Provost Marshal.

‘’The CP reiterates his commitment to ensuring that officers and men of the Command carry out their duties with the Democratic Policing and with the fear of God. He urged the good people of Edo State to report promptly to him any unprofessional conduct of Police officers against the citizens, adding that the members of the public on the other hand should also respect their Police and also obey the rule of law, that it takes two to tangle.” the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cult clash: Abia Govt investigates death of varsity student
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Cult clash: Abia Govt investigates death of varsity student

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Abia Government says it has...

Kidnappers of Kaduna residents demands N40 trillion, 11 Hilux, 150 bikes ransom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kidnappers have contacted families and Kaduna...

Ex-convict reportedly kills housewife after raping her in Ondo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An ex-convict has reportedly killed a...

Nigerian Breweries announces increase in price for the second time

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc have announced another...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cult clash: Abia Govt investigates death of varsity student

CrimeWatch 0
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Abia Government says it has...

Kidnappers of Kaduna residents demands N40 trillion, 11 Hilux, 150 bikes ransom

Security News 0
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kidnappers have contacted families and Kaduna...

Ex-convict reportedly kills housewife after raping her in Ondo

CrimeWatch 0
March 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An ex-convict has reportedly killed a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading