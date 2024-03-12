Menu
Banks & Finance

Ecobank signs $250M bridge-to-bond loan with Afreximbank and Africa Finance Corp. for trade and corporate purposes.

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

“Ecobank Secures USD 250 Million Bridge-to-Bond Loan Facility to Bolster Trade and Corporate Operations”

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has finalized a USD 250 million senior unsecured bridge-to-bond Loan Facility in collaboration with The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), acting as Global Coordinators and Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers.

This facility, aimed at supporting trade finance and the group’s general corporate purposes, has a twelve-month tenor with a six-month extension option at the lenders’ discretion. Mashreqbank psc. has also joined the transaction as a mandated lead arranger.

The bridge-to-bond loan includes an accordion feature allowing an increase in total commitments under this facility within a specified timeframe.

Ayo Adepoju, Ecobank’s Group CFO, expressed enthusiasm about the new facility, emphasizing its role in providing additional liquidity buffers for the bank. He acknowledged the market’s continued support for Ecobank and its ability to diversify funding sources even in challenging economic conditions.

Adepoju also commended the collaborative efforts of the teams involved in securing the facility and emphasized the importance of building strong partnerships and the leadership provided by the Lead Arrangers.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

